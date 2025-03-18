Nickel Plate Nordic Ski Club renaming lodge in honour of beloved longtime volunteer

Photo: Contributed Colleen Schneider

Nickel Plate Nordic Ski Club near Penticton is honouring a beloved longtime member and volunteer by renaming their day lodge after her.

On March 22, the lodge will be known as "Colleen's Lodge," after Colleen Schneider, who in life loved the Nordic Centre.

Her husband Ernst Schneider decided to make a generous donation to the Nickel Plate community following her death.

Originally, the plan had been for a new warming lodge at Eagle's Nest Lookout, but they hit some snags with land use rights. So instead, the main day lodge will bear Colleen's name and memory.



“Naming the day lodge after Colleen reflects the warmth and community spirit that she embodied,” says Shannon Keyes, president of Nickel Plate Nordic Ski Club.

“Colleen’s Lodge will serve as a lasting tribute to the connections and friendships that she fostered within our club.”

The monetary donation will go towards a roofing project first, then more needed refreshment projects for Colleen's Lodge.

There will be a renaming ceremony on March 22 at 12:30 p.m., which the community is welcome to attend to honour Colleen's legacy.