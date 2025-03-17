Penticton set to host major job fair

Photo: Contributed

The Start Here Penticton Job Fair is now just a few days away, offering attendees the chance to meet dozens of employers all in one place.

The fair will take place on March 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Penticton Trade & Convention Centre. More than 40 employers are expected to be on scene with information about their various opportunities throughout the South Okanagan.

There will also be drop-in free informational talks, with no reservation required:

11 to 11:45 p.m.: Sales in the age of AI and Digital Engagement – Sales Scalability - Priya Sachdev

12 to 12:45 p.m.: Local Labour Market and Business Review – Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce Michael Magnusson and WorkBC Centre Penticton Ashley R

1 to 1:45 p.m.: Education and Training Programs with- Sprott Shaw, Candace Lippert and an Okanagan College speaker

2 to 2:45 p.m.: Working in your Golden Years: Will it boost your wallet or impact your Pensions and Employment Insurance Benefits – Friend or Foe? - Service Canada Ginette Schirrmeiste

3 to 3:30 p.m.: City update

Find more information and a list of employers that will be in attendance online here.