Vendors and performers sought for Cawston's MacKenzie Road Art & Wine Festival

Photo: Row Fourteen

For the fourth year running, the community of Cawston will be host to a vibrant free community event showcasing local talents and delicacies.

The MacKenzie Road Art & Wine Crawl will take place Sunday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Klippers Marketplace and Cafe and Row Fourteen Restaurant.

Vendors, artisans and performers are all now encouraged to apply to get involved. Last year, more than 1,000 people attended, and the organizers are hoping for an even bigger turnout this spring.



“We’re thrilled to host this event again this year,” said December Foster, event organizer, in a press release.

“[It] provides a fantastic opportunity for local artists and performers to gain exposure and connect with the community. It’s all about celebrating creativity in a beautiful setting.”



The family-friendly event is free to attend and will feature both local food and wine, vendors, live music and more.

Interested artists and performers should contact December Foster at [email protected].