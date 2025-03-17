Penticton business offers to double OSNS Child and Youth Development donations this month

Photo: The Goodyear family.

Now is a great time to donate to the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre in the South Okanagan-Similkameen, thanks to a generous matching donation campaign.

Pacific Rim Equipment will match all donations to the centre's Legacy Foundation throughout the month of March, up to $5,000.

OSNS offers pediatric rehabilitation to patients throughout the region, including local parents Mia and Isaac Goodyear, who are open about their gratitude to OSNS after years of trying to find appropriate speech-language pathology services for their young son.

“From our very first conversation, the team at OSNS did everything they could to provide support. They helped us explore options for attendance, and it felt like we had finally found the right place for Clark to thrive," the Goodyears shared in a press release.

Clark quickly improved, and now has tools and support to thrive.

“We’ve witnessed him express himself more openly, engage in new ways, and develop skills we once questioned if he would ever access."



To keep services flowing for kids like Clark, Pacific Rim Equipment hopes donations will pour in this month in particular.



Donations towards the March campaign are in support of the OSNS Legacy Foundation and can be made at www.osnslegacyfoundation.org/donate or at OSNS at 103-550 Carmi Avenue.

