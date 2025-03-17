Wineries waking up for spring season in South Okanagan

Photo: Pixabay

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

Sip, sip, hooray! Wine season is just around the corner.

South Okanagan wineries are gearing up for the season with spring set up well underway.

“We are very excited for the upcoming season,” said Upper Bench Winery and Creamery operations manager Sarah Sloan.

“Although we have been open all year, springtime means planning out our events for the season, hiring new staff, welcoming back returning staff, releasing new wines, making new batches of cheese and ensuring we are set up for success for the busy months ahead of us.”

Upper Bench will be re-opening its patio restaurant, The Oven, near the end of April (weather dependent), “and will be serving up traditional, Neapolitan-style pizzas as well as baked cheese, cheese and charcuterie boards with fresh, housemade bread and a few surprises.”

“All paired with award winning Upper Bench wine,” said Sloan.

Home to Canada’s only wine and cheese club, The Corks & Curds Club, Upper Bench cheese is all made at the onsite creamery by cheesemakers.

“Guests can expect the same amazing wine and cheese pairings, friendly and knowledgeable service from our staff, the relaxing atmosphere of our shady, misted patio, and just a fantastic place to spend some time with friends and family during the spring and summer,” added Sloan.

Ever been to an adult-only Easter egg hunt? On Apr. 20, Upper Bench will be hosting their annual event.

“We do this every year and it is always such a blast. Grab a glass of wine, and head out into the vineyard to search for eggs; some are filled with chocolate, but some eggs correspond to fantastic prizes, such as bottles of wine, pieces of cheese or even an entire wine club shipment!” said Sloan.

“Tickets have not yet been released, but this event always sells out almost immediately, so be sure to follow our socials and through our website.

You can visit Upper Bench Winery and Creamery at 170 Upper Bench Road S in Penticton.

Also open for wine purchases Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. is Laughing Stock Vineyards, another Penticton winery located at 1548 Naramata Rd.

Laughing Stock hosts various events throughout the year, such as The Art of Wine and Cheese (offered May through September).

Boasting “some of the highest quality wines” in the Okanagan Valley, be sure to get your hands on a bottle or two!

Visit laughingstock.ca for more information.

If you’re looking to start the wine season off with a staycation, look no further than Black Hills Estate Winery. The Vineyard Lodge is tucked away amongst the vines, offering a “tranquil retreat in the heart of wine country.”

Black Hills practices organic farming, aiming to give more to the land than what is taken.

The winery often hosts events, so be sure to check out their events page at blackhillswinery.com and stay tuned for upcoming fun!

You can book a tasting online, and visit in-person at 4190 Black Sage Rd in Oliver.

For more information on South Okanagan winery fun, click here