Photos: Penticton local takes magical shots of full blood moon

A Penticton local captured magical multi-toned images of the recent lunar eclipse or "blood moon" last week.

On Thursday at 8:00 p.m. and 11:35 p.m., Kate Hansen took pictures of the full moon as it rose over Wiltse Mountain.

"That was worth freezing for!," Hansen said about the images in a local Facebook group.

The photos received nearly 1,000 likes in just a couple of days.

The photographer used a Celestron telescope that she looks through and captures pictures via her IPhone.

"I absolutely love taking pictures of the moon, in all its stages," she said.

According to NASA, a total lunar eclipse is when "the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it appears red-orange."

The red-orange colour led to the phenomenon being called a "blood moon."