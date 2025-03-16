IIO investigating after man shot by police following a traffic stop in Penticton

Photo: Mike Morrison Police on Green Mountain Road just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

A man was shot by police on Penticton Indian Band land Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release from the RCMP, the incident began when Penticton RCMP officers attempted to pull over a suspect who they believed was carrying a firearm.

“Police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Green Mountain Road and Sumac Court,” Staff Sgt. Kris Clark said in the press release.

“The man then ran from the vehicle, which was followed by an interaction with police. During the interaction, an officer discharged their firearm.”

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he was treated for “gunshot injuries.” Police did not disclose the current condition of the man.

The RCMP remained at the scene through Saturday night and as of 10 a.m. Sunday, a Castanet reader said there appeared to be still be officers investigating in the area.

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia is now investigating the incident to determine if the officers acted appropriately. The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.