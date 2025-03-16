Hedley Creek poses risk for landslides related to water levels, Upper Similkameen Indian Band says

Photo: Town of Princeton

The Upper Similkameen Indian Band is warning people about the potential for landslides and debris buildup related to water levels at Hedley Creek.



"Please exercise caution around Hedley Creek, especially if the water flow slows or stops," reads a Friday USIB public safety notice.

The USIB added that changes in water levels could indicate a landslide and blockage hazards, as well as potential blockages that could release unexpectedly.

The USIB recommends the following to ensure safety:

Avoid walking in the creek bed if water levels are low or dry, as conditions could change rapidly.

Stay alert for unstable terrain or signs of sudden water surges.

Report any unusual changes in water flow or visible hazards to USIB immediately.

Last week, Osoyoos' mayor noted the region is experiencing an early freshet, wherein water flows from mountain snowpack.