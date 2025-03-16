Summerland rescue has bonded pair of black cat brothers looking for quiet home with snuggles

Casey Richardson

Two affectionate black cats are looking for their perfect home, after being returned to the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland.

Critteraid President Lori Huot-Stewart said Revi and Turbo were born at the rescue on Feb. 29 2024 and they were adopted out. But they've been brought back since the home wasn't a good fit.

"So what that kind of showed us is the house that they needed to go to, definitely is going to need to be a place that they would prefer it to be a little bit quieter," she added.

The home would need to have no dogs, and since the cats were a little nervous and shyer when kids were around, likely children-free.

"So knowing this, now that they are a little bit of the shy brothers that don't like the loud noises or sudden movements, we would definitely try and prefer to find something that has a little quieter of a lifestyle for the both."

Huot-Stewart said both of the cats are very affectionate, describing them as "love bugs."

If you're interested in meeting this pair, send Critteraid an email at [email protected] attention 'little black beauties,' to arrange your appointment.