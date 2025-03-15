Last few remaining tickets for Summerland’s Wine & Train Adventure

Photo: BestEver.Studio

There's only a handful of tickets left for one of the Kettle Valley Steam Railway’s most anticipated summer events.

The Grand Sommelier Express is marketed as "Canada’s only wine train and "a must-try experience for wine and cider enthusiasts."

This event takes riders aboard the historic steam locomotive alongside a taste of selections from Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive.

The two-hour scenic train journey also features live music and a dessert reception once returning to the station.

The 2025 Grand Sommelier Express also offers an add-on dinner series to keep the fun going after the main event.

"You don't have to attend the main event to join one of the dinners - but don't wait! Seats are filling up quick," the event shared.

"This wine-filled ride through the Okanagan is an experience you won’t want to miss. So, gather your friends, hop aboard, and let the adventure begin!"

There are only limited tickets left for Friday, June 20 and the Saturday, June 21 is sold out.

The event takes place from 1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and tickets cost $169 per person + GST & fees.

For more information, train and add-on dinner series tickers, click here.