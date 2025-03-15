Penticton's The Nest reopens as Mack's Social House after renovations

Photo: Mack's Social House

After new owners took over operations of The Nest last summer and got to work on a major renovation, the restaurant has reopened now as Mack's Social House.

Last October the restaurant temporarily closed to begin the work.

The popular eatery on Fairview Road was bought by Melissa Osiowy, who shared her plans on the renovation project aimed at the dining space and kitchen facilities at the time.

The restaurant announced they were officially open on Friday.

Located beside Many Hats Theatre Co. and The Tin Whistle Brewing Company, the restaurant is now open from Wednesday to Saturday from 9 am. to 9 a.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.