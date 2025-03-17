Okanagan Specialty Fruits introduces mascot to bolster brand, inspire good habits

Photo: Contributed

Okanagan Specialty Fruits has a new mascot it hopes will inspire more kids and families to make smarter food choices.

The Summerland company revealed Artie on Friday along with a redesign of its Arctic apple packaging that features plenty of colour.

The company plans to use Artie to convey the message that healthy eating can be fun, active lifestyles are better than passive ones and STEM learning is good for the brain.

“Artie is more than just a mascot—he’s the perfect representation of our brand’s fresh, innovative spirit,” Okanagan Specialty Fruits CEO and co-founder Neal Carter said in a press release. “Artie brings our new packaging to life, making Arctic apples not just a snack, but an experience that encourages kids to embrace fun, healthy habits every day.”

The new mascot will be front and centre in the company’s marketing and packaging, which will be rolled out in a few weeks.

Okanagan Specialty Fruits is based in Summerland, and its flagship Arctic apples are grown and processed in Washington state.