Apex Volunteer Fire Rescue warns mountain road slick to travel, vehicles struggling to make it up

Photo: Apex Voluunteer Fire Rescue File photo of Apex Mountain Road

Travellers heading to Apex Mountain Ski Resort are being given a heads up by the fire department to drive with caution.

Apex Volunteer Fire Rescue shared in a social media post that the mountain road is "extremely slick."

"Multiple vehicles are struggling to make it up," they added.

If you are driving this road, the fire rescue said to:

Ensure you have proper winter tires

Drive slowly and cautiously

Carry chains if needed

Be prepared for delays

"Stay safe out there and remember to only call 911 for accidents or emergencies. Dispatch is experiencing higher than normal call volumes - keep the lines open for those in need," they said.