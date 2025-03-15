Vehicle being pulled from Skaha Lake Saturday morning

Photo: Google Maps

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team is working at the North End of Skaha Lake to recover a vehicle found in the lake.

The vehicle recovery is ongoing near Airport Road and one lane of Skaha Lake Road may be temporarily closed. Traffic will still be flowing in both directions though.

Police have not said if anyone was found in the vehicle, or when the vehicle went into the lake, although the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team is often used when a body needs to be recovered from the water.

“Penticton RCMP request the public’s assistance with respecting any signage and refrain from stopping or approaching that area of the beach while officers and tow vehicles are working, to ensure safety for all,” Const. Patti Evans said in a press release. “We thank you for your cooperation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.