Missing man found in vehicle being pulled from Skaha Lake Saturday

Photo: Casey Richardson RCMP Underwater Recovery Team are on scene at the north end of Skaha Lake near Airport Road

UPDATE: 11:56 a.m.

Penticton RCMP have confirmed that the 59-year-old man who was reported missing at the end of January has been located deceased, as crews work to pull a vehicle from Skaha Lake.

Police said the cause of death for 59-year-old Kurtis Robinson is not considered suspicious.

Robinson's family previously told Castanet that Robinson was believed to have been found in Skaha Lake.

"The RCMP offers its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," police said in a press release.

UPDATE: 10:50 a.m.

The ongoing recovery of a vehicle found in Skaha Lake Saturday morning is believed to be related a Penticton man who's been missing since the end of January.

Family of Kurtis Robinson were on scene and told Castanet that they were notified by police that Robinson's body is believed to have been found in the lake.

59-year-old Robinson was last spoken to on Jan. 31, 2025 and police had asked the public to keep a look out for a vehicle he was known to drive – a 2004 Grey Chevrolet Avalanche bearing BC license plate EK9326.

A portion of the fence surrounding Skaha Lake was broken, where the vehicle appears to have driven through.

Just before 10 a.m. a tow truck arrived to assist RCMP with their work.

One lane of Skaha Lake Road continues be temporarily closed and police are asking the public to respect any signage and refrain from stopping or approaching that area of the beach while officers and tow vehicles are working.

Police have not confirmed the identity of anyone involved or the any details surrounding the vehicle being recovered.

Castanet will update this story if more information becomes known.

Photo: Casey Richardson

ORIGINAL: 8:40 a.m.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team is working at the North End of Skaha Lake to recover a vehicle found in the lake.

The vehicle recovery is ongoing near Airport Road and one lane of Skaha Lake Road may be temporarily closed. Traffic will still be flowing in both directions though.

Police have not said if anyone was found in the vehicle, or when the vehicle went into the lake, although the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team is often used when a body needs to be recovered from the water.

“Penticton RCMP request the public’s assistance with respecting any signage and refrain from stopping or approaching that area of the beach while officers and tow vehicles are working, to ensure safety for all,” Const. Patti Evans said in a press release. “We thank you for your cooperation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.