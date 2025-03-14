RDOS hosting FireSmart Information and Pancake Breakfast in Naramata

Photo: FireSmart BC

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) FireSmart team is holding an information session and pancake breakfast event next Saturday at the Naramata Fire Department.

The family-friendly event will feature an information booth with Naramata Fire Department members available to answer questions.

The RDOS said FireSmart marketing and educational materials will also be available.

The event runs on Saturday, March 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the hall on 1095 Lower Debeck Road.

"The FireSmart Information and Pancake Breakfast event is an opportunity to learn more about reducing the risk of fire on your property by cleaning up trees, shrubs, and branches," the RDOS shared in their news release.

The effectiveness of the FireSmart program has been proven to have a drastic impact on reducing the risk of wildfire, the regional district says.

Property assessment to help mitigate risks can be done by local municipalities and take anywhere between 30 minutes to an hour depending on the size of the property.

More on this program's offerings can be found online here.

Questions or concerns for residents located within the RDOS can email [email protected]