Penticton City Council by-election just a few weeks away

In three weeks, Penticton residents will head to the polls and choose from seven candidates to fill one city councillor seat.

The 2025 by-election will be held on Saturday, April 5.

There are two advance voting opportunities, including:

Wednesday, March 26, 2025 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre

Thursday, March 27, 2025 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre

The seven candidates are Aaron Baisarowicz, Bradley Bartsch, Juliana Buitenhuis, Jason Reynen, Ankit Sachdeva, Nick Stulberg and Riley Thompson.

Castanet has interviewed the candidates to provide detailed profiles along with their stance on pressing local issues, which will be published in a Q&A format ahead of the advanced voting days.

The candidates spoke on the cost of living and housing, the local economy and public safety at the Penticton Chamber’s all-candidates meeting held at Cleland Theatre on Thursday evening.

There is currently only one seat open on council.

A second seat, held by Coun. James Miller, is inactive while he is on mandatory paid leave as he faces historical child sex assault charges.

Miller has made it clear he does not intend to step down from his paid position. He has been unable to complete any of the council duties for which he is being paid since his arrest in early August 2024, and that will continue until the conclusion of his court proceedings. His trial is set to begin in Dec. 2025 at the earliest.

Those who would like to vote by a mail ballot can request one be made at penticton.ca/elections, or by calling 250-490-2473.