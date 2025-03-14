Okanagan Falls cliffside estate, designed by famed architect, up for sale

An estate on the cliffs of Skaha Lake, complete with its own chapel and designed by a famed architect, is on the market.

Skaha Mountain Estate at 264 Eastside Road is listed for $5.9 million.

The five-bed, four-bathroom home is situated on a cliff but maintains access to the lake.

“Outside you can marvel at the rock features that border an inviting in-ground pool or take a stroll to the road leading down to over 550 feet of lakeshore,” says a listing on REW.ca.

In addition to the main home and chapel, the estate features a lake cabana with sleeping loft, guest suite and shop and a pool cabana.

The real estate listing says the home is designed by Ron Thom, a Penticton-born man who went on to become one of the country’s most renowned architects and was inducted into the Order of Canada.

“His work has been notable for his ability to include richness of colour and detail within projects that encompass many buildings on large sites,” says the Canadian Encyclopedia. “His buildings manifest a clear sense of coherence without geometric rigidity.”

The Skaha Mountain Estate was built in 1963 but has been updated, according to the listing.

