Penticton Neighbourhood Small Grant applications opens up

Photo: Pixabay

Up to $500 grants are now for grabs for projects, workshops or activities for Penticton.

The Neighbourhood Small Grants (NSG) program is now open for applications, handing out up to $500 to support resident-led projects that "strengthen community connections and make Penticton an even better place to live."

NSG are offered by Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen (CFSOS), with funding from The City of Penticton.

In 2024, the city said Penticton saw 22 community projects come to life, engaging over 1,500 residents.

"Neighbourhood Small Grants empower residents to take the lead in shaping their own communities," Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield said in the news release.

"These grassroots projects make a real difference by bringing people together, strengthening neighbourhoods, and creating a sense of pride in our city."

Host a block party, cultural celebration, community garden, arts initiative, or sustainability workshops, for example.

"No organization or prior experience is required—the application simply asks for your idea, how you will engage your neighbours, and how the $500 grant will make an impact. "

Kim English, Community Relationships & NSG Manager at CFSOS said every year, they see incredible creativity and leadership from residents.

"We are excited to see what ideas people have this year”.

Applications are now open until April 18, 2025. To learn more visit: https://www.cfso.net/neighbourhood-small-grants/ or contact Kim English at [email protected] for guidance and support.