City of Penticton seeking operators for the Peach and Skaha Lake concessions

Photo: City of Penticton

The City of Penticton is looking for operators for two concessions along its two main lake beaches.

Skaha East and the Peach are both open for application, according to the city's Request for Proposal (RFP) issued on Friday.

“These strategically located concessions offer locals and visitors convenient refreshment options during the summer,” Kelsey Johnson, the City’s general manager of community services said.

“Additionally, as the land where the buildings are located is dedicated parkland, the Parkland Protection and Use Policy requires any new agreements within parkland follow a step procedure and receive a recommendation from the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee to issue an RFP for renewing and selecting tenants.”

The city’s four seasonal concessions uses the RFP process to find operators, which currently occurs every three to five years. The Sudbury Beach and Skaha Main concessions and the contracts for those expire September 30, 2028.

"Proposals will be evaluated by a committee of staff based on a set of criteria. A successful proponent will be selected based on the outcome of the evaluation committee’s review. The intent is to issue and award the RFP in time for the concessions to open on May 1 so there is no interruption in service," the city noted.

Operators will be responsible for utilities, day-to-day upkeep, safety and security of the building.

Any major maintenance of the building, surrounding grounds and adjoining washrooms will be the city's responsibility.

The Request for Proposal can be found here.