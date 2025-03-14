Travellers warned of delays as construction season officially underway for City of Penticton

Photo: File photo

Multiple construction projects are being worked on throughout the City of Penticton, including water system upgrades, paving and roadwork, and other infrastructure improvements.

The city shared in a news release on Friday that residents should anticipate minor delays and traffic flow changes in the coming weeks and months.

This includes the area along South Main Street, the neighbourhood surrounding Duncan Avenue Reservoir, which encompasses Penticton Avenue and Kensington Street. There will also be ongoing roadworks throughout the city.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and follow directions on signage or from traffic control personnel.

