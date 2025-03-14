All candidates in Penticton by-election speak up at public meeting

Photo: Castanet

The cost of living and housing, the local economy and public safety were the key issues at the Penticton Chamber’s all-candidates meeting held at Cleland Theatre on Thursday evening.

There are seven Penticton residents vying for one recently vacated city council seat.

The seven candidates in the April 5 by-election are Aaron Baisarowicz, Bradley Bartsch, Juliana Buitenhuis, Jason Reynen, Ankit Sachdeva, Nick Stulberg and Riley Thompson.

Around 50 people came to hear the candidates’ vision to make Penticton "thriving" not just surviving, as said by candidate Ankit Sachdeva who moved here two years ago and has since immersed himself in volunteerism including with festivals and at Access helping low-income residents with their taxes.

“Economic development would be a priority. We need to diversify, have a local job incubator with a focus on tech and green businesses while adding small business incentives,” said Sachdeva. “Living in big cities has taught me efficiencies but Penticton has taught me community.”

Several of the candidates narrowed in on the problem Penticton has on attracting people to work and live as well as bring business here when the wages and salaries are lower than other cities and don’t match the high cost of living and housing.

“It’s very difficult to attract skilled workers when we don’t pay enough for people to live here,” said Aaron Baisarowicz, who grew up in Penticton and is a small business owner. “Also, the commercial taxes are very high and with the seasonal market we have it makes it very difficult for small businesses.”

That coupled with the costly and difficult challenge of social disorder, crime and homelessness at the doorstep of businesses has Baisarowicz wanting to work on solutions. All the candidates agreed that the city is taking steps to address the social needs and concerns through the new public safety advisory group, increased bylaw and Car40 — now known as the Integrated Crisis Response Team, pairing trained healthcare professionals with police — with the RCMP.

Several candidates also noted the success of the winter shelter on Warren Avenue.

The youngest candidate at age 24 is Riley Thompson, who said he is a ‘"local yokel," who wants to give back to the town he loves. He also said he wants to make it a place that is affordable for him to raise a family and work locally.

“I have friends I grew up with who have moved away and aren’t coming back because they can’t afford to live here,” said Thompson whose mom is JoAnne Kleb, former city of Penticton’s manager of engagement. “I’d like to see downtown densified and more vibrant and to stop the brain drain of locals moving away.”

Juliana Buitenhuis, manager at Okanagan College, said sitting on the board of OneSky and Community Futures where they help new business start-ups has helped her better understand the challenges and great potential of the city she loves so much.

“People need to make money to be spending money. When 30 per cent of income is going to housing that isn’t sustainable. We have to identify and address workforce gaps. We need to identify city owned land to build housing. We need childcare. I know people who can’t work because they can’t find childcare,” she said.

Bradley Bartsch, who ran locally for the Green Party in the last provincial election, said he wants to see Penticton become the most livable city in the world.

“That experience made me more committed to serving this great community and be their voice,” he said. “Penticton has so much potential and I want it to be a place my grandkids can be proud to live in.”

Jason Reynen ran for mayor in the last city election and narrowly lost to Julius Bloomfield. He said he knows all too well of the challenges of running as small business in the city he was born and raised in.

He wants to see responsible growth, attracting more tech and green businesses and the city be more fiscally responsible.

“Penticton is my home. I’m running for council because I believe the city needs leadership where we listen to residents, supports businesses and makes responsible decisions. I want to strengthen our economy and make a place where everyone feels safe and heard. I’m not here to play politics, I’m here to get things done,” said Reynen.

For Nick Stulberg, as a city councillor helping those suffering most comes first along with making all decisions under an environmentally sustainable lens.

“We have to act now with any measures possible for climate change. When you look at climate change and housing issues, people are suffering now,” said Stulberg. “With my work at OneSky I see with our large senior population they are suffering. There are some living in their cars, too proud to tell their families.”

Early voting in the Penticton by-election to replace an empty seat on council takes place March 26 and 27 with general voting day Saturday, April 5 at Penticton Convention Centre. One councillor will serve the term ending October 2026.