Tea and Tunes jam session brings community members together at Keremeos' Grist Mill

Sarah Crookall

Local community members are coming together each Thursday afternoon for a Tea and Tunes acoustic jam at Keremeos' heritage Grist Mill and Gardens.



"More people are looking for those offline connections," said Chris Mathieson, Grist Mill general manager.

"We spend so much time battling each other on Facebook and things like that, that the idea of gathering together in real community has just been huge. Today, we got nine people, but we've had as many as 12 or 14 coming to this jam session."

In a recent Grist Mill Facebook post, Mathieson shared that community support is one of his favourite aspects of the manager role he's held for 12 years.

The year-old music event is part of the Grist Mill's enhanced event programming post-pandemic lockdowns. It's helped boost the heritage site's presence.

"Last year, we were really lucky, because although tourism was way down in our region, like half of normal, we were actually up 20 per cent and that was because we were hosting events like dinners and concerts and community gatherings, and it saved our bacon," Mathieson added.

For this jam session, all who can play basic chords are welcome and the group plays all genres.

On Thursday, the crowd played Canadian tunes to honour national support amid the U.S.-Canada trade war.

"Fred Eaglesmith, kind of a Canadian theme going on here, given all of the circumstances we're in right now. So, it's eclectic, actually," said Glen O’Neil, Tea and Tunes event organizer.

O'Neil has volunteered with the heritage hub for the last couple of years, but wanted to create an event to get to know more people in town.

He said in the summer months, the jam session is hosted outside, which adds an enjoyable atmosphere to the event.

The Grist Mill will keep community events rolling throughout the rest of the year, including Tea and Tunes. It's anticipating its Easter event will bring in hundreds from around the area.

"One of the things about heritage specifically is we want people to care about these places [...] So, things like this make all the difference," Mathieson said.