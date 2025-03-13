Spring unlimited yard waste collection for Penticton happening soon

Photo: City of Penticton

The City of Penticton is reminding residents getting their gardens cleaned up that unlimited yard waste collection will return soon.

During the weeks of March 24-28 and April 21-25, residents with curbside waste collection can put out unlimited paper bags or containers of yard waste after filling their city-issued yard waste cart.

This will be done on the regular day of collection.

Residents are reminded to:

Place yard waste at your usual collection point by 7 a.m. on your regular garbage day.

Use heavy-duty paper bags or reusable containers marked as “yard waste.”

Bundle branches using string or twine and ensure the prunings are no more than 1m in length, 8 cm in diameter and 25 kg in weight.

If your additional yard waste is not collected, please leave it at your collection point as a second truck may be required to pick it up.

Please leave a minimum of 1m of space between carts and additional yard waste.

Yard waste contained in plastic bags will not be accepted.

Dog waste and dog waste bags, kitchen scraps and food waste are not accepted in yard waste.

Residents can also sign up for automated garbage, recycling, and yard waste reminders.

For more information, consult the latest Curbside Garbage & Recycling Calendar available at City Hall, City Yards, or online at penticton.ca/yardwaste

Additional questions can be directed to Public Works at 250-490-2500 or [email protected]