Local wine industry members honoured at annual awards in Penticton

Photo: Wine Growers British Columbia From left to right: Michael Bartier (Bartier Bros. Vineyard & Winery), Leeann Froese (Town Hall Brands), Robbie Hundertmark (Crown & Thieves, Jason Parkes Customs).

A few local wine industry members and organizations were honoured by their peers at the annual BC Wine Industry Recognition Awards presented in Penticton on Wednesday.

Hosted by the Wine Growers British Columbia (WGBC), the awards celebrate leadership, innovation and exceptional hospitality across three categories: the Ultimate BC Wine Ambassador Award, Master Marketer Award, and Leadership Excellence Award.

The Ultimate BC Wine Ambassador Award went to Robbie Hundertmark, who is a part of the Crown & Thieves / Jason Parkes Customs team, and a certified sommelier.

Hundertmark was noted as a "hospitality superstar who comes to work every day with a smile," WGBC said in the press release.

“Hundertmark has spent over a decade inspiring and educating wine lovers with his signature blend of expertise, humour and warmth,” Bram Bolwijn, the 2024 recipient of the same award added.

“Hundertmark’s commitment to being an ambassador of our industry is undeniable.”

The Master Marketer Award went to Leeann Froese, the co-owner and founder of Town Hall Brands.

The WGBC said the award recognizes "an innovative individual or organization that thought outside the box to promote the Wines of BC."

Froese was described as a "powerhouse in branding and public relations, shaping the stories that define our industry."

"Through Town Hall Brands, she has elevated countless wineries and tourism organizations, bridging connections between media, trade, and government,” Kimberley Barnes the marketing director with Wine Growers BC added.

The Leadership Excellence Award went to Michael Bartier, who is co-owner, winemaker, and general manager of Bartier Bros. Vineyard & Winery located in the South Okanagan Valley.

The recipient of this award is noted to have "positively contributed to the greater wine community in BC, making it a better place to work and live."

“Michael is not only an award-winning winemaker but also a steadfast advocate for industry-wide growth and collaboration. Michael’s expertise and generosity have supported countless industry professionals in their development,” Paul Sawler, the board chair with Wine Growers BC said.

The awards, sponsored by ContainerWorld Group of Companies, are presented annually "in acknowledgement of outstanding achievements and contributions to the BC wine industry."