Penticton Vees partnering with South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation to host guaranteed $20K 50/50

Photo: Contributed

One lucky hockey fan will go home with a big cheque at the end of March, with the Penticton Vees and South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation hosting a special fundraising night.

The Vees announced that on Friday, March 28, the game will host a guaranteed $20,000 jackpot for the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame 50/50.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation and help raise funds for their Oncology Upgrade," Vees’ Vice President of Business, Fraser Rodgers said in the news release.

“Cancer touches everyone and we hope to see our community rally around a great cause.”

Starting at midnight on March 28, fans are able to buy their 50/50 ticket online at www.bchhof5050.ca. Those purchasing tickets must be 19 plus and must reside in B.C.

"Proceeds from the 50/50 draw on March 28 will be donated to the SOS Medical Foundation’s ongoing fundraising campaign to complete the Oncology Centre upgrade at the Penticton Regional Hospital," the Vees added.

"The campaign has already raised $9 million but the push for the final $1 million is essential to meet the growing demand for cancer treatment in the South Okanagan and Similkameen."

The SOS Medical Foundation will also be accepting donations for their cause at their table during the game.

Fans can contribute with cash, debit, or credit, and will receive an unofficial tax receipt on-site, with an official receipt sent after the event.

To learn more about the project, visit www.sosmedicalfoundation.com.