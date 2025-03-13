Penticton RCMP arrest two suspects involved in shooting, nabbing more firearms

Photo: Castanet File photo

On Wednesday night, Penticton RCMP arrested two individuals believed to be involved in a shooting from last week.

Police first responded to reports of a shooting that had just occurred in the 200 block of Maple Street on March 6 at around 6:18 p.m.

RCMP said during their response they took one suspect into custody by immediately following the incident, and two other suspects were later identified but not located at that time.

Then on Wednesday, the investigation led police to a residence on Government Street.

Penticton RCMP were joined by Southeast District Emergency Response Team members to execute a warrant and arrested one of the outstanding suspects without incident, at about 5:50 p.m.

"At the same time, frontline officers attended another location in Penticton and arrested the third suspect," RCMP said.

"During the arrest of both suspects on March 12, 2025, firearms were found and seized."

RCMP added that all individuals believed to be responsible for this shooting on March 6 have now been identified and charges are pending.

"Exceptional police work has led to the safe arrests of three offenders," Media Relations Officer Const. Patti Evans added in the news release.

Information on any crimes can be reported to the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477(TIPS).