Penticton strata ordered to pay $17k from insurance payout for lot repairs

Photo: Glacier Media File Photo

B.C.’s Civil Resolution Tribunal has ordered a strata to pay up for the repair of a Penticton lot following a roof leak, which the resident claims have not been completed since occurring in 2017.

According to the decision published this week, made on March 6, 2025, the owner of a strata lot filed against the strata itself after restoration work was left unfinished.

Court documents state the strata’s insurer paid out for the uncompleted repairs from the roof leak in 2018 and the strata continued to hold those funds in a trust.

The owner sought repair of their strata lot following the roof leak, along with claims for loss of use and enjoyment of their strata lot, and approval of requested alterations.

The strata entered a counterclaim seeking recovery costs and bylaw fines about allegedly unapproved alterations.

Roof leak prompted suit

The lot was purchased in 2012, and Cambrey said based on the overall evidence and submissions, it has never been occupied.

The roof leak occurred on Nov. 8, 2017, affecting the common hallway and multiple strata lots.

Emergency roof repairs to stop the leak were completed a few days later, on Nov. 13, and the strata filed an insurance claim on Nov. 14.

Shortly after that, on Nov. 17, a hazardous materials inspection report determined that asbestos was present in all affected strata lots.

While the initial removal of the drywall and flooring from the affected strata lots was completed by Jan. 26, 2018, the strata was strongly advised not to begin final restoration work until a new roof was installed.

Some further repairs were completed throughout the years, and eventually, the strata received a cash settlement from its insurers for the roof leak repair costs.

The owner also had interior renovations done throughout the years which were not approved by the strata.

In their court fillings, both parties claim the other party caused delays in the repair of the owned lot and put the responsibility to complete repairs on the other.

Cambrey wrote they found neither party acted reasonably to address repair delays.

Strata ordered to pay

Given the parties history, Cambrey ruled it was best for the strata to pay the insurance proceeds it holds in trust for the water damage repairs to the owner so they may complete the repairs.

Within 90 days of the date of the decision, the strata must pay the owner a total of $17,281.50, broken down as follows:

$13,929.54 for insurance proceeds received from its insurer,

$1,739.46 for pre-judgement interest under the COIA,

$1,500.00 for legal fees, and

$112.50 for CRT fees

The strata is also responsible for cleaning the underside of the main roof sheathing above the lot and reinstalling insulation in the roof space. The owner is not exempted from paying her proportionate share of the strata’s cost.

The owner must also provide the strata’s trades access to her lot on 48 hours’ written notice to complete the mould cleaning and reinstallation of insulation in the roof space.

The parties’ remaining claims were dismissed.