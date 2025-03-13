Men Without Hats headlining the opening night of Penticton Peach Festival

Photo: Penticton Peach Festvial

The Penticton Peach Festival will open to the sounds of 80s pop, as Men Without Hats have been announced as the headlining act of the opening night.

On Wednesday, August 6, the legendary band known for their hits “The Safety Dance” and “Pop Goes the World,” will hit the stage in Okanagan Lake Park.

Men Without Hats are still led by their founding members Ivan and Colin Doroschuk, and were joined in 2016 by Sho Murray, and Colin’s daughter, soprano Sahara Sloan.

The band is originally from Montreal but relocated to Canada’s west coast for the past 20 years.

Penticton Peach Fest is a free, family-friendly celebration running from August 6-10.

"Thanks to our generous sponsor Peters Bros, it’s going to be an epic start to the summer," the festival shared in their announcement.

For more information, head to the Peach Festival website here.