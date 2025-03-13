Summerland council confirms location for upcoming food hub project

Photo: File photo

After several years of discussion, the District of Summerland has finally found a home for its long-awaited food hub project.

At last week’s meeting of council, senior staff and members of council discussed the proposed new food processing plant to be located at 15815 Hwy. 97 in Summerland.

Community leaders in Summerland have been discussing the establishment of a food hub and food processing plant dating back to 2018.

District staff planner Laura Lajeunesse made a presentation to Summerland council providing details about selected site for the new processing plant and food hub, which will also include a small retail outlet.

The subject property is surrounded by Hwy. 97, Jones Flat Road and several agricultural parcels, she said.

“It currently contains an apple orchard, a single-family dwelling and an accessory building,” she said. “Both existing structures are proposed to be demolished.”

The proposed location for the food processing plant lies within a parcel within the Agricultural Land Reserve, however, the Agricultural Land Commission has provisions in legislation relating to food processing plants, she said.

“The applicant is currently working the ALC to meet their requirements,” she said.

The existing agricultural land designation does not meet current land use regulations, however, a switch in land use to agri-industrial would be a permitted use, she said.

“The proposal is to re-designate the parcel to agri-industrial, which supports food processing and packing,” she said. “The applicant is proposing to re-zone the property to agri-industrial.”

A switch in zoning would allow primary and secondary food processing of agricultural products as a principal use, she said.

The proposed site would offer 2,600 square feet of operational space “and is intended to be used for the Okanagan Food and Innovation Hub”, as well as LocalMotive Organic Delivery.

The Food Hub Community Futures Okanagan-Similkameen, the Ministry of Agriculture and the District of Summerland have been working together to create a regional food hub for several years, she said.

More recently, LocalMotive Organic Delivery, owned by well-known Summerland organic farmer Thomas Tumbach, joined the project as a partner helping to support the land purchase for the food hub, she said.

Staff has forwarded this proposal to various departments within the District of Summerland and external agencies to provide details about the project moving forward, she said.

“Of the external agencies’ responses received, the key response was the Agricultural Land Commission, requiring further information and an additional application,” she said.

Staff support the application as the proposed location is in an accessible location near the highway, it will be located for easy transport truck access, the proposed land use application supports food processing and packing and moving ahead with this project supports council’s long-term strategic plans, she said.

Coun. Doug Patan wanted to know what would be done with piles of compost left outside the building once the processing plant is operational and if those compost piles could create foul odours near the plant and he was also worried about increased traffic near the new facility.

Brad Dollevoet, director of development services, said the concerns about compost and smell will be addressed.

“There will be the requirement to get a roadside development permit from the Ministry of Transportation for this application to proceed, before we can issue a building permit,” he said. “The ministry will be looking at the access. The access onto the highway and how trucks would queue onto the highway and also coming into the property.”

The disposal of materials from the plant, be it composting materials or effluent, will be handled as well, with Interior Health likely to share some concerns about proper disposal of materials, he said.

“It is supposed to be serviced with septic,” he said. “They’re going to be reviewing what they’re discharging pretty significantly. Any waste that is generated will be heavily reviewed by them.”

The district’s building department staff will be working in tandem with Interior Health to ensure all regulations regarding effluent and composting materials is properly managed and disposed, he said.

Tumbach told council a portion of the food hub will offer retail sale of fruits and vegetables and other food items, so members of the public will be coming and going and the partners would simply not allow organic waste to sit outside the plant.

This article originally appeared in the Penticton Herald and is shared via the Local Journalism Initiative