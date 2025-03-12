Penticton RCMP looking for man wanted on warrant for theft

Photo: Crime Stoppers

Penticton RCMP are seeking assistance in locating a 36 year old individual with an outstanding warrant for theft.

South Okanagan Similkameen Crime Stoppers shared that Kyle Justin McIsaac is wanted as of Wednesday by police.

McIsaac is described as standing 5'8" in height, weighing roughly 161 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding McIsaac's whereabouts is asked contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 and quote file number 2024-13488.

To report anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.sostips.ca