Penticton Kindergarteners at Wiltse Elementary School raise $1K for oncology upgrades at hospital

Photo: Contributed

Some very young Pentictonites focused on giving back raised an impressive $1,000 for the South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Medical Foundation.

Three kindergarten classes at Wiltse Elementary School wanted to support the Oncology Centre Upgrades at Penticton Regional Hospital, following in the footsteps of six-year-old Lyla, who last year raised over $8,000 for the local oncology clinic.

"Moved by Lyla’s dedication, the kindergarten students rolled up their sleeves and hosted a bake sale, selling homemade treats to help improve cancer care in their community," the SOS Medical Foundation shared.

CEO Ian Lindsay said the incredible young students remind the community that generosity has no age limit.

“Their kindness and effort will directly contribute to enhanced cancer care for patients and families in the South Okanagan Similkameen," he added.

The donation will help provide upgrades for the Oncology Centre set to open this summer.

"The SOS Medical Foundation extends a heartfelt thank you to the students, teachers, families, and everyone who supported the bake sale. The spirit of giving is alive and well at Wiltse Elementary!"

For more information or to donate to the Oncology Centre Upgrade, head to www.sosmedicalfoundation.com