Regional district provide opportunity to oppose Penticton-Princeton bus service funding

Residents are now able to decide whether they agree with the recent funding allotment for the BC Transit bus service from Penticton to Princeton and Keremeos.

In a press release on Wednesday, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen said it is providing an Alternative Approval Process (AAP) opportunity for people to "show their opposition to the proceeding of a local government proposal."

According to the regional district, Route 50 provides health access via connectivity from Penticton to Princeton. The route also services the RDOS electoral areas of Cawston, rural Keremeos, Hedley, Olalla, rural Princeton, Tulameen, Coalmont, and Eastgate.

"The current funding distribution between the municipalities and electoral areas is inequitable compared to the user base for the service," reads the release.

"Similkameen Transit System Service Establishment Bylaw No. 3082, 2024 is intended to develop a service that is funded equitably, based on service use and access, by the municipalities and electoral areas that are served by the transit route."

As such, the AAP will ensure that if 10 per cent of voters sign opposition forms, the RDOS must hold referendum regarding the matter.

Those who object to the adoption of the current funding for Route 50 can submit an elector response form before May 9 at 4:30 p.m.

Those who agree with the funding allotment do not need to submit anything at this time.

To submit a form in opposition of the Route 50 bylaw and its funding allotment, click here.