2Spirit poet and Syilx okanagan storyteller hosting reading at Penticton's Leir House Cultural Centre

Photo: PDCAC

The Penticton & District Community Arts Council is inviting the community to a poetry and Syilx Okanagan Story Reading event this Saturday

The captikw Story Reading with Taylor Lezard is organized as a part of the current exhibition on display, Incredible Journeys by the Ullus Collective.

"The Okanagan Nation Alliance define captikw as “a collection of teachings about Syilx Okanagan laws, customs, values, governance structures and principles that, together, define and inform Syilx Okanagan rights and responsibilities to the land and to our culture," the PDCAC shared in a news release.

"These stories provide instruction on how to relate to and live on the land. Captikw stories serve as reminders of Syilx Okanagan natural laws and protocols that need to be followed in order for future generations to survive in harmony with the tmixw. These stories are embedded in our culture and language and play a vital role in cultural renewal and revitalization.”

This event will be taking place on Saturday, March 15th from 1 p.m. at the Leir House Cultural Centre in PDCAC Gallery l, which is free and open to all ages.

"We hope to bring more events like this during the coming weeks in partnership with the Ullus Collective featuring their member artists."

Taylor Lezard is a 2Spirit multimedia artist, poet and Nsyilxcn language learner.

They have Syilx & Secwepemc roots and currently reside in Snpinktn (Penticton).

The PDCAC Galleries are currently open Wednesdays to Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To find out more about the exhibitions, events, artist opportunities and more, head to their website here.