Map released and locations announced for Penticton's Spring Art Walk

Photo: Penticton Arts Council

Come out to explore the community's local art scene, with 26 venues at 24 locations participating in Penticton's Spring Art Walk.

The event starts on March 22 at 11 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m., with opportunities to get your caricature or pet portrait drawn, explore pop-up showrooms and exhibits, and watch live painting and sculpting.

The art walk map is sponsored by the Downtown Penticton Association, created by the Penticton Arts Council, and in partnership with the Penticton Art Gallery and local galleries and businesses.

This year the team has introduced a passport system, where participants grab a physical map at any of the participating locations and get a stamp from every venue they visit.

"With 15+ stamps, you can either drop your map off at Leir House (Venue #1 and 2, 220 Manor Park Ave) or take a picture of the back page and send it to [email protected] for the chance to win over $1200 worth of art supplies, gift cards, Ignite tickets, and local art," the event shared.

The raffle for Ignite tickets will be on March 27, with all other raffles happening on April 1.

"Though the Art Walk is a one-day event, we encourage you to visit these locations for the following week to get enough stamps to enter our raffle draw, and to keep visiting them afterwards!"

For more information and to download the map, click here.