RCMP response to help reported individual in crisis, later apprehended without incident

UPDATE: 4:28 p.m.

Officers apprehended one person in Penticton on Wednesday morning after being called overnight to help a reported person in crisis.

RCMP say they first responded to the call at 1:29 a.m.

Regular-duty, tactical and police dog units attended in the Westhills Crescent area of Penticton Indian Band reserve.

"The individual reportedly departed the residence prior to police arrival," said Const. Patti Evans, in a news release.

By 9:35 a.m., police located the individual.

"For public safety reasons, several residences and an office were evacuated resulting in a large visible police presence in the area."

An advisory to stay indoors was issued earlier by the Penticton Indian Band.

Shortly after finding the individual, RCMP said they were apprehended without incident and the matter has been safely resolved with the individual being connected with appropriate care.

"Penticton RCMP thanks the public for their cooperation during this incident."

No further information was released by RCMP.

ORIGINAL: 11:47 a.m.

RCMP have 'defused an incident' in Penticton Wednesday morning, utilizing the Emergency Response Team to respond.

Numerous RCMP vehicles were seen heading down at a high rate of speed from Kelowna into Penticton. Multiple Castanet readers report seeing dozens of unmarked police cars all with sirens on heading south on Highway 97.

There was also reports of a police presence up Westhills Crescent area on Penticton Indian Band Land.

An advisory to stay indoors was issued earlier this morning by the Penticton Indian Band, noting that police are asking the community to avoid this area.

"Quick work of front line officers, assisted by the Emergency Response Team have defused an incident in the West Hills Crescent area. Police will still be on scene and ask the public to continue to avoid the area if possible," South Okanagan Similkameen Regional RCMP shared in a Facebook post.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more details.