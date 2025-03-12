RCMP convoy seen heading from Kelowna down to Penticton, emergency team 'defuses incident'

Photo: File photo - Brendan Kergin

RCMP have 'defused an incident' in Penticton Wednesday morning, utilizing the Emergency Response Team to respond.

Numerous RCMP vehicles were seen heading down at a high rate of speed from Kelowna into Penticton. Multiple Castanet readers report seeing dozens of unmarked police cars all with sirens on heading south on Highway 97.

There was also reports of a police presence up Westhills Crescent area on Penticton Indian Band Land.

An advisory to stay indoors was issued earlier this morning by the Penticton Indian Band, noting that police are asking the community to avoid this area.

"Quick work of front line officers, assisted by the Emergency Response Team have defused an incident in the West Hills Crescent area. Police will still be on scene and ask the public to continue to avoid the area if possible," South Okanagan Similkameen Regional RCMP shared in a Facebook post.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more details.