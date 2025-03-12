Penticton's Peerless Limited sold to Doepker Group, moving manufacturing operations to Saskatchewan

Photo: Peerless

A trailer builder operation that's been around since 1944 is moving their manufacturing side out of Penticton, after being acquired by the Doepker Group of Companies

Peerless has been a staple in manufacturing for the community. While it was originally started in Oregon in 1944, the company moved to Penticton in 1973, where it has been ever since.

Its sale means the product lines will now be manufactured in Saskatchewan.

In the announcement make by Doepker on Tuesday, they shared they acquired Peerless and Scona trailer brands from Manac Inc.

Manac secured $170 million in financing from Investissement Québec, BDC and Desjardins just this past summer.

Peerless senior vice president Andy McEachern has been announced as joining the Doepker team as a senior vice president.

According to an employee of Peerless who asked to remain anonymous, employees were offered to locate to Saskatchewan or accept termination.

McEachern said that the company is interested in keeping on any of the manufacturing side employees who would like to relocate to Saskatchewan, which he estimated to be at 59 hourly employees.

"It's a sad day for our manufacturing team. I've been here 28 years with Peerless, a lot of the guys have been here [longer]. They have a lot of years on the plant floor. There's a lot of experienced guys, really dedicated guys," he added.

"The good news is Peerless is being maintained as a Canadian brand."

With manufacturing operations moving Saskatchewan, Doepker said they will continue to be supported by the current Peerless team of sales staff.

"Engineering, retail parts, and truck rigout operations will remain based in Penticton," reads the news release.

Peerless’s production facility is located on 10 acres with an 85,000 square foot facility. Whether the production facility is to be sold off is still to be determined, according to McEachern.

McEachern said the company is looking at the last week in June to first week in July to have the transaction actually take place.

"All the gears are in motion, and that's the closing date," said McEachern.