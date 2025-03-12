South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP now equipped with body cameras

Photo: Contributed

RCMP officers around the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen area will soon all have body worn cameras, as the organization shared they had begin rolling them out on Monday.

Local cops join other municipalities, including Kelowna, in the initiative which is part of the RCMP’s modernization efforts and is now the national standard across the country.

“The implementation of body-worn cameras is a significant step forward in our efforts to build stronger relationships with the community. These cameras will provide an objective record of police interactions, help resolve complaints, and improves transparency in relation police and public interactions," Superintendent Beth McAndie said in a news release.

All officers who have operational interactions with the public will be equipped, including officers in contract and federal policing positions such as the RCMP Indigenous Policing Service.

"The body-worn cameras will be activated during law enforcement encounters, including traffic stops, arrests, and other situations where officers engage with the public," the RCMP stated.

The RCMP said the goals of the body-worn camera project are:

Strengthening transparency, accountability and public trust

Resolving public complaints more quickly

Improving interactions between the public and police

Improving evidence gathering



Estimation of the cost of the cameras and Digital Evidence Management Services (DEMS) will cost approximately $3,000 per user each year, according to the RCMP.

“We are excited to be rolling out this program within our community as we recognize the importance of trust between law enforcement and the public,” Operations NCO Staff Sgt Bob Vatamaniuck added.

“By implementing body-worn cameras, we aim to reinforce our dedication to fair and professional policing.”

For more information about the body-worn camera program, head to the BC RCMP website.