RDOS starts curbside collection cart evaluations for existing service

Photo: RDOS

Residents in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen can expect evaluations to roll out regarding its existing curbside collection carts.

In March and April, the regional district will be sending mail and emails to those who have submitted their carts regarding evaluation dates.

"The cart evaluation will help confirm whether they are suitable to be included in the new curbside collection program set to begin Tuesday, July 1, 2025," reads an RDOS press release.

"Any carts that are not approved will not be collected by Waste Connections after July 1."

New submissions are no longer being accepted.

Additionally, for those who do not provide consent before your evaluation date, your carts may not be evaluated, the RDOS said.

"If you are currently renting curbside carts from Waste Connections of Canada, your carts will automatically be evaluated to be included with curbside collection."

Cart evaluation details:

Please have all curbside carts at the curb on your evaluation date by 7 a.m., including garbage, recycling, and yard waste

Keep carts at the curb until 6 p.m.

If you do not have carts at the curb at the time of evaluation, they may not be evaluated

Residents do not need to be present during the evaluation

"After the carts have been evaluated, a white sticker will be placed on each cart. Please see the white evaluation sticker attached to the cart for the result of the evaluation and the letter for further information," continues the press release.

"The white sticker may be on the inside of the lid. Please remove this sticker and keep it or take a photo for your records."

Those who do not receive mail about the evaluation by April 21 can call the solid waste hotline at 250-490-4129.

For more information on the RDOS curbside collection cart evaluations, click here.