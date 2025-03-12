'Capturing all the water that we can': Minimal outflows from Okanagan Lake with dry conditions, low snowpack

Casey Richardson

For the third year in a row, a lower snowpack report and extreme drought loom for the Okanagan.

Shaun Reimer, Penticton’s dam manager, said Okanagan Lake levels are sitting about 90 centimetres below full pool, but there's still confidence that they will hit their targets.

The seasonal targets, including the full pool, were developed years ago as part of a major Okanagan basin-wide consultative process.

The latest snow survey and water supply bulletin from the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship stated as of March 1, the provincial snowpack is below normal.

For B.C., the snowpack is averaging 73 per cent of normal, with the Okanagan sitting at 82 per cent of normal.

Reimer said the inflow forecast is also less than it was last year for the lake, relating to the snowpack.

"Based on the modelling that we have done, which, again, is based on that inflow forecast, we would probably end up a little lower on Okanagan Lake than we did last year during that summer period. We generally should still have the ability to hit our targets by fall or going into the winter," he added.

The estimation is that the inflow will be very similar to last year, when Okanagan Lake didn't have "any big bumps" during that fresh snowmelt period.

The team manages what amount of water is released from the dam into the river for irrigators, farms and fish populations while balancing the proper lake levels for similar reasons.

"It's about capturing all the water that we can while maintaining that balance for some of the downstream situations that we have to deal with. But other than that, we're going to just try and, again, keep a very modest or minimal outflow from Okanagan Lake," Reimer said.

As snowpack data is only one indicator of potential flooding or drought, a close eye will be kept on upcoming forecasts and weather events.

"We're hoping for more snow. I would love to see a late season build up at this point, or rain," Reimer said.

Last June, the region saw a decent amount of rain, which helped the lakes and drought levels.

The Penticton Dam area is also under construction as the Okanagan Nation Alliance works to create fish passage into Okanagan Lake.

The Okanagan Lake Dam East Salmon Passage Project broke ground on Friday, involving the development of a naturalized fishway which completely bypasses the Okanagan Lake Dam.

Reimer said the water used for this will not be of concern, as any water that would ever come through the fish passage would always be less than the minimal flows that they have to keep in the river.

"We have to keep a certain amount of flow in the river for the Penticton waste treatment system, so that the amount of water coming through that bypass for the fish would never be greater than that," he said.

"You would have a little bit less water going through the dam itself because of that water coming around the bypass, but it won't be very much. So, no, that's not going to impact our operations."

Looking ahead, the River Forecast Centre noted the current low provincial snowpack combined with drought impacts from previous seasons and low seasonal volume forecasts are raising province-wide concern for drought this summer.

The focus of the dam manager will remain on trying to capture water for what might become more drought conditions this year.

Reimer warned people that freshet flows of all levels can be dangerous, and reminded everyone to be careful around the water.