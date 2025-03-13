Penticton manufactures and building suppliers see tariffs causing caution among buyers

Photo: Pixabay File Photo

There is uncertainty in Canadian business markets which are being spun in circles by the U.S. president's ranging tariff threats and action, and Penticton is no exception.

Last week, Canadians saw the 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs placed on products by our southern neighbours, and this week faces 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to the U.S. beginning Wednesday.

Canada imposed 25 per cent tariffs on $30 billion in goods imported from the U.S. last week in response.

The countries continue to push threats and counter-tariffs at one another, which leads local business to see caution among buyers.

Hitting industrial sector

Michael Magnuson, executive director of the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, said ever since President Donald Trump threatened tariffs at the start of this year, there has been a shock in sales, particularly in the industrial district.

"For American clients to know that the purchase price has the potential, and now the reality of going up 25 per cent, the sticker shock is going to dissuade those customers from purchasing our products, at least for the next while," he added.

Since the industrial sector holds a large number of local employment, Magnuson said that impact could span out into the community.

"We will feel it at some point, particularly in our retail sectors and even the tourism operators too," he said.

The City of Penticton city council has already sent a request to the provincial government for support, particularly for manufacturing and infrastructure, requesting investment incentives for local industries.

"Prices are going to go up on some items. There's no doubt about that. There may be less employment opportunities as well, and and there may be hiring freezes at a lot of businesses. So that's one thing to be aware of," Magnuson said.

Home and renovation staying strong

While many Penticton home building and renovation businesses are supplied by local and Canadian-made companies, some have noticed. U.S. tariffs impacting their sales through sheer caution with the economy.

During the 28th annual Home and Reno Show in Penticton this past weekend, Castanet spoke to a few local companies on their experience.

Michelle Swetlikoe, co-owner of Bob's Door Service, said their Canadian-made garage doors are unaffected by the tariffs, but the openers, which sourced from the US and assembled in Mexico, could face increased costs.

"They have told us, if the tariffs hit, that we will be getting an increase on our cost," she said.

Otherwise, not much of an impact has hit their local company, but some trepidation.

"People are just scared to buy right now anything, because garage doors are only one component, right? So even though our doors are Canadian made, the entire aspect of a house—anything that you add into—that isn't," Swetlikoe added.

Aaron Yazlovasky, owner of GLE Heating and Air Conditioning, said they've been given a price increase at the end of the month from one of their largest manufacturers and suppliers, which is in the USA.

"To try and battle that whole thing and to offer my customers a Canadian alternative, we've got a Canadian line of furnaces and heat pumps and air conditioners," he said. "They are a little bit more expensive than the other product, which in the end will probably work out to be about the same as what we're paying for tariffs."

"But we all got to do our part, and if that means spending a little bit more money to keep it in Canada, I think that's what we should be doing."

He echoed Swetlikoe's sentiment in the feeling that people are being a little cautious right now as far as spending on large items.

One local business that hasn't seen any slowdown and uses a majority of Canadian products is the Penticton Home Hardware.

Chris Lauder, the install sales manager, said especially for the home building side, they support a lot of local manufacturers.

Another home renovation and repair company, Okn Renew Renovations Ltd., said they also aren't seeing a slowdown, even with initial client concerns, their workload remains high, with bookings months in advance.

So far, other than the minimal price increases they have seen annually for years, Okn Renew hasn't seen much of a change yet this year.

Owner Crystal Carvert said they would hate for for the tariffs to drive up prices that then obviously get passed on to the consumer, further adding to the housing crisis.

"It would be nice if we were able to purchase materials and be able to provide services to our clients without those tariffs affecting prices," she said.

"There's really no way to only support Canadian businesses, because we get our material from all over the world and in the manufacturing process, there's no telling where different ingredients are coming from to produce the end product."

Hope for national change

Magnuson said he hopes this trade war will come to a quick end and the industries can get back to doing business as usual.

"Businesses certainly do not want this. We've always worked well with our American counterparts, and we certainly don't like the position that we have right now," he added.

"We've really put a lot of our eggs in one basket because of the convenience, least costly geographically, to transport new product to the Americans versus overseas."

The chamber guesses that businesses will try and get more Canadian consumers along with more overseas customers, which takes time.

"Frankly, because of the inter provincial trade barriers, it's actually easier to sell our products to the Americans than it is to other provinces," Magnuson said. "And, as we would love to sell to other countries, that takes time. It takes time to build those relationships."

The provincial trade barriers aren't managed by the federal government either, which means it's up to each province to implement changes.

"Products that we need to buy from the Americans that we just simply don't have in Canada. We're worried about it raising the cost for everyday residents. We're also worried about the input costs for our manufacturers, for our other businesses that that rely on the products that they need from the Americans. It's going to drive their price point up higher, which, in turn, gets passed on to the buyer," Magnuson said.

Local companies want to see further change implemented in Canada itself, asking for relief from the government.

"I would really like to see the government really recognize the impact of carbon tax," Carvert said. "There's a lot of other things that come into play that are imposed on Canadians by our own government."

While there's considerations on governments to provide fiscal relief for businesses and affected workers in the trade war, Swetlikoe said that money is all coming from people that are working anyways.

Impacts of a prolonged trade war with the United States are still unknown, but the Bank of Canada expects costs only to rise from here.