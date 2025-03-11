RDOS hosting assent votes on upgrades for South Okanagan water utilities upgrades

Photo: File photo

South Okanagan property owners will be receiving public notice ahead of a require assent vote for water utilities upgrades.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen said Lakeshore Waterworks and Vintage Views Wastewater Utilities service areas will be hosting assent voting on the following questions:

For the Lakeshore Waterworks System:

“Are you in favour of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen adopting Lakeshore Waterworks System Service Establishment Bylaw No. 3071, 2024, to operate, maintain, and upgrade the Lakeshore Waterworks System, and Lakeshore Waterworks System Loan Authorization Bylaw No. 3072, 2024, to authorize the borrowing of up to $13,530,000.00 (thirteen million, five hundred and thirty thousand dollars) for capital upgrades of the Lakeshore Waterworks System?”

For the Vintage Views Wastewater System:

“Are you in favour of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen adopting Vintage Views Wastewater System Service Establishment Bylaw No. 3068, 2024, to operate, maintain, and upgrade the Vintage Views Wastewater System, and Vintage Views Wastewater System Loan Authorization Bylaw No. 3069, 2024, to authorize the borrowing of up to $6,962,000.00 (six million, nine hundred and sixty-two thousand dollars) for capital upgrades of the Vintage Views Wastewater System?”

Advance voting will take place Wednesday, April 2, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the RDOS main office, located at 101 Martin Street in Penticton.

General voting will take place Saturday, April 12, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Okanagan Falls Recreation Centre, located at 1141 Cedar Street in Okanagan Falls.

Qualified electors may also vote using mail-in ballot packages which can be requested by filling out the application form available at rdosregionalconnections.ca or in person at the RDOS main office, 101 Martin Street, Penticton.

To find out if you are a meet the requirements to be a qualified elector, residents can head to rdosregionalconnections.ca

Residents can also contact RDOS Legislative Services at [email protected] or by calling 250-492-0237 (toll-free 1-877-610-3737).

"As the two voting opportunities are separate processes, forms must be completed for each mail ballot application," the RDOS added.

For further information, head to the Lakeshore Waterworks System Assent Voting and the Vintage Views Wastewater System Assent Voting project page on the RDOS Regional Connections interactive website.