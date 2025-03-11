'Life-size kaleidoscope' exhibit coming to Penticton during Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest this summer

Photo: Contributed

Coming to BC for the first time in June is a special spectacle described as "wandering through a life-size kaleidoscope."

As part of their fifth festival season, Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest announced that Luminarium by Architects of Air will be bringing a special feature interactive exhibit from June 5-8, running in tandem with the festival.

Architects of Air, which is based out of the United Kingdom, is a "massive inflatable, immersive sculpture where guests of all ages can wander through a spectacle of colour, light, and sound."

"The Luminarium combines engineering and architectural design with artistry and natural inspiration to create a sensory immersion where guests can wander and explore or sit and enjoy the cavernous domes, tunnels and pods which will fill a section of Okanagan Lake Park," Kidzfest Organizers shared.

"Kidzfest will feature the Luminarium Arborialis, a hand made structure inspired by the natural world, with tree-like forms and abundant leaf motifs. Visitors of all ages will be transported into a world of subtle and saturated hues for a unique sensory experience that changes and shifts with the direction and brightness of the natural external light."

The exhibit is fully wheelchair accessible and welcomes in both adults and children.

Tickets for Luminarium:Arborialis will go on sale to the public on April 1st.

Advance ticket purchasers will be able to select an entry time window for their experience. Limited tickets will also be available on site on a first come, first served basis.

Guests will also have an option to receive a discounted combination ticket to experience both Luminarium and Kidzfest performances.

For all ticketing information and more details about the event, head to the event page here.