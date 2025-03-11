Astronomy Club hosting telescope event at Penticton Okanagan College

Photo: Pixabay

If you're interested in learning about hands-on telescope set up and viewing the stars, come join the Astronomy Club plans at Penticton Okanagan College this month.

The Penticton meeting group of the Okanagan Centre of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada announced on Monday that they will be holding a public gathering on Thursday, March 20.

"An earlier event in January explored different types of telescopes, and this time interested people are invited to bring their own telescopes, or observe with club scopes," the shared in a press release.

The event will begin with a follow-up ‘New Observers to Visual Astronomy’ NOVA session led by outreach director Colleen O’Hare on the subjects: 'Using your hands to measure the sky' and 'Navigating with Orion'.

"Given favourable weather, the attention will then move outdoors to the Campus Green where telescopes can be set up to view brighter sky objects in company with OCRASC club members," they added.

There will be chairs, picnic tables and washrooms available during the event. In case of unsuitable weather, the telescopes will be set up in the nearby OC Community Hall.

"Future plans include a follow up gathering which will invite interested members of the public to join club members for star party observing at a darker location, possibly Skaha Lake Park.

The March 20 gathering will start at 7:15 p.m. in Room C02 of the Sunoka Building on the Okanagan College Penticton campus before moving outdoors for telescope setup and observing.

For further information on OCRASC’s activities, head to their website here.