Summerland Research and Development Centre releases new apple to Canadian consumers

Photo: Summerland Varieties Corp.

Get ready to take a bite of a new Summerland-made apple, thanks to development at the local research centre.

In an announcement from Summerland Varieties Corp. on Tuesday, which manages intellectual property rights on behalf of fruit breeders, they stated that Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada’s Sunpunch apple has been released.

The company shared that the Sunpunch apple variety will be a collaboration with Martin’s Family Fruit Farm of Ontario and British Columbia, Algoma Orchards of Ontario, and Verger des Bois-Francs of Quebec, to deliver the apple to Canadian consumers.

“The Sunpunch apple is refreshingly crisp and juicy, with hints of the tropics”, said Nick Ibuki, SVC’s Business Development Manager in the press release.

“Its ‘tri-coloured’ skin, which transitions from gold to orange and red, combined with its remarkable shelf life, will ensure that Sunpunch apples radiate sunshine all year long.”

SVC said that SunpunchTM apples will initially be available in Ontario and Quebec retailers. They expect commercial production to expand in British Columbia, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick soon, eventually landing to all Canadian consumers.