Construction along Hwy 3 west of Princeton to impact traffic over three-day period

Photo: DriveBC/Google Maps

Drivers can anticipate traffic disruptions in both directions on Highway 3 roughly 17 kilometres west of Princeton this week.

In a notice Tuesday, DriveBC said the highway between Kennedy Lake Road and Blackfoot Road would be impacted for an estimated three days.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Wednesday, the road will be closed along a 9.7-kilometre stretch for road paving.

"Watch for traffic control personnel. Lane closures in both directions planned," reads the notice.

The closure is expected to be in effect until Friday at 4 p.m.