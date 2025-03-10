Boultbee supports Rustad in kicking Brodie from caucus

Photo: Amelia Boultbee

Penticton-Summerland MLA Amelia Boultbee is happy to see one of her former colleagues get the boot from the Conservative Party of BC.

In a post to Facebook, Boultbee said Monday she supports party leader John Rustad’s decision to remove Vancouver Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie from caucus.

Rustad said he kicked Brodie for comments on a podcast that "mock and belittle" residential school survivors.

“Ms. Brodie’s statements are abhorrent and have no place in the BC Conservative caucus,” Boultbee said.

“This is not a matter of crusading for truth. This is a matter of the privileged position enjoyed by MLAs, and the importance of fostering respectful dialogue with our First Nations friends and neighbours.”

Boultbee said she stands “in solidarity” with all those affected by residential schools “and in particular with the Penticton Indian Band.”

“The BC Conservative caucus remains committed to working with Indigenous communities in our collective pursuit of true reconciliation,” she said.

After Brodie was removed from caucus, two other party members announced their departure; Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream MLA Tara Armstrong and Jordan Kealy of Peace River North.

All three will now sit as independents MLAs.