Local art in bloom in Penticton

Photo: Contributed

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

Spring is in bloom and so is art in the South Okanagan.

The Penticton Art Gallery has a number of exhibitions and workshops on the go.

In the main gallery, take a walk through the exhibition titled What is on your heart? What is your heart telling you?

Working in partnership with the Penticton Art Gallery, the National Indigenous Professional Artist Training Program, the exhibit showcases interdisciplinary art and creativity.

Work by the following students, faculty and staff will be on display:

1st Year NIPAT Artists: Miranda Adams, Amiel Flett-Brown, Chila Louis, Brent Martin, Danny Martinez, Owen Nepoose, Kathleen Norman, Teigan Peterson, Sheldon Steinhauer

2nd Year NIPAT Artists: Jolene Arcand, Amber Cardenas, William Desjarlais, Dejerie Jackson, Sharifah Marsden, Rochelle Nepinak, Mercedes Paluck, Emma Rosette, Teresa Taylor, Denise Tom

2025 Invited Artists and Alumni: Shiana Allison, Francesica Bell, Lee Clairmont, Bracken Hanuse Corlett

NIPAT Faculty/Staff: Cynthia Jim, Geraldine Manossa, Catherine Pierre, Dr. Michelle Jack, Tracey Kim Bonneau

In the Project Room Gallery, you’ll find the exhibit titled When Art is Life: Process and Passage, a Memorial Exhibition Honouring Carol Munro.

Munro, born in Vancouver, later called Naramata and then Penticton home in the mid 1990s, and then focused on her art beginning in the early 2000s.

Any surface or medium could become art for Munro.

Be sure to check out the exhibition to learn more about her life (1943-2024).

And in the Toni Onley Gallery, the Sqilx??cawt (Our Ways of Being), the Outma Sqilx? Student Art Collection, is on display.

Creative Wellness with Maggie Chow has launched, featuring a five session series focusing on mindfulness through art every Saturday. No experience is necessary for the sessions, priced at $100 for non-members, $90 for members and $30 for drop in (available by calling the Art Gallery only).

Teen Studio Art kicks off Mar. 11 and Young Art (a free program!) launches on Mar. 13.

Looking for something to keep the kids preoccupied over Spring Break? The Penticton Art Gallery has a workshop on - be sure to check it out!

The Penticton Art Gallery is located at 199 Marina Way. Visit them in person or online at pentictonartgallery.com

Up the road you’ll find The Lloyd Art Gallery, described as salon-style hung art gallery, a staple on Penticton’s Colourful Front Street and having opened in the 1980s.

Featuring over 40 Canadian artists, owner Marjo Thompson said “We encourage clients and passers-by to come in to browse the art at their own pace and leisure for inspiration if they are an artist or inspiring artist, for pure enjoyment, heart-loving, and purchasing should a piece of art resonate.\

“That's the way of art, it should speak directly to the heart and soul and sometimes something in the gallery grabs the heart so much an art lover purchases it outright, or on a no-interest, no fee monthly payment plan.”

Everyone is welcome to visit, including children and pets, so be sure to stop by at 18 Front St or visit them online at lloydgallery.com

Penticton’s Leir House and Cultural Centre is another place you don’t want to miss if you’re looking for great art and workshops!

Incredible Journeys: Group Exhibition by Ullus Collection is on display until Apr. 26, reflecting on the journeys artists have taken to arrive here today.

Walk alongside the artists and “celebrate the paths that lead us here and the people we’ve become.”

Don’t miss the workshops kicking off this Spring, including a free photography workshop on Mar. 21!

There’s also writing workshops, sculpture workshops and so much more. Visit the Leir House (a work of art in and of itself!) at 220 Manor Park Ave.

Did we mention the 2025 Penticton Spring Art Walk is another great way to celebrate Spring and art in bloom? With 26 venues at 24 locations (including The Lloyd Art Gallery, which will have treats for visitors and their furry friends!), you can walk, drive or ride your bike around the city and enjoy art along the way from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m..

Visit pentictonartscouncil.com to download a map, and hard copies will be available at the Leir House soon.

For more Penticton fun click here