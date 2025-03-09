Photos: Beachgoers enjoy Penticton shores during the 1970s

Historic 1970s photos from the shores of Penticton's lakes are making the rounds on social media.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Lost Okanagan shared the images of beach-goers enjoying sunny skies and waves.

"Fun in the sun on the sandy beaches of the Penticton of yesteryear circa 1970s," reads the post.

Earlier in February, another 1970s photo of Skaha Lake gained momentum on social media, highlighting the city's greenery at the time.

The images are sourced from BC Archives.